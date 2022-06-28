Motorcyclist sustains life-threatening injuries in Kitchener crash
Two people have been transported to hospital after a crash on Ira Needles Boulevard in Kitchener.
In a media release, police said the collision happened around 4 p.m. on Tuesday at the off ramp of Highway 7/8.
Police said a black and orange motorcycle was travelling north on Ira Needles Boulevard when a black pickup truck exited the highway. The pickup truck was turning south onto Ira Needles Boulevard when it crossed in front of the motorcycle.
The 60-year-old man driving the motorcycle was ejected and suffered life-threatening injuries. He was taken by paramedics to an out of region hospital.
The driver of the pickup truck, a 31-year-old woman, was transported to a local hospital by paramedics. Police did not provide information on the severity of her injuries.
Ira Needles was closed for several hours for an investigation into the crash. It has since reopened.
ROAD CLOSURE:
Please avoid the area of Ira Needles between Hwy 7 8 to Highview Dr, as it is closed for a collision investigation.
Thank you
Occ 22-150329 pic.twitter.com/EoADtjpl0Y
-
