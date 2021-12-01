Crash closes section of road in Tecumseh

Tecumseh Fire crews responded to the scene of a crash at County Road 42 on Wednesday morning.

County Road 42 is closed in both directions at Banwell Road due to the vehicle collision.

Officials say there is no access in any direction on 42 and no access to northbound Banwell Road.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area.

