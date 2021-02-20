Authorities say the Trans-Canada Highway between Golden and Revelstoke, B.C. is closed to all traffic because of a serious crash on the highway.

DriveBC posted the advisory on social media Saturday morning, along with photos of a huge lineup of trucks and other vehicles.

REMINDER - CLOSED - #BCHwy1 - Vehicle incident in @GlacierNP near Rockgarden Trailhead has closed the highway between #Revelstoke and #GoldenBC. No detour available, assessment in progress.

Info here: https://t.co/qFBRL7meBS…#Sicamous@511Alberta

The agency says only emergency vehicles are being allowed through at this time.

There are no details about whether or not there are any injuries or fatalities as a result of the incident.

An update is expected at 1 p.m.