A traffic camera, set up near Rogers Pass, shows a huge line of traffic as a result of the closure of the Trans-Canada Highway. (Supplied/DriveBC)

Authorities say the Trans-Canada Highway between Golden and Revelstoke, B.C. is closed to all traffic because of a serious crash on the highway.

DriveBC posted the advisory on social media Saturday morning, along with photos of a huge lineup of trucks and other vehicles.

REMINDER - CLOSED - #BCHwy1 - Vehicle incident in @GlacierNP near Rockgarden Trailhead has closed the highway between #Revelstoke and #GoldenBC. No detour available, assessment in progress.
Info here: https://t.co/qFBRL7meBS#Sicamous@511Alberta

— DriveBC (@DriveBC) February 20, 2021

The agency says only emergency vehicles are being allowed through at this time.

There are no details about whether or not there are any injuries or fatalities as a result of the incident.

An update is expected at 1 p.m.