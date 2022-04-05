iHeartRadio

Crash closes WB lanes of Highway 402 in Sarnia, Ont.

The westbound lanes of Highway 402 are closed in Sarnia, Ont. following a collision at Indian Road Tuesday morning.

Not much about the crash is known, but provincial police say one person has been transported to hospital. It's not clear how severe their injuries are at this time.

Motorists can expect delays and should avoid the area.

(More to come)

