Crash downs hydro lines, closes roadway in Centre Wellington

A collision in Centre Wellington has downed hydro lines and closed a portion of a road.

Ontario Provincial Police said the single-vehicle crash involving a flat-bed truck happened around 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday Wellington Road 18 between Elora and Fergus.

Police said in a tweet Tuesday morning that the road would be closed for most of the day for hydro repairs.

"We have no water, no hydro, and nothing to do, so now I'm out walking the dog," said Dennis Culbert who lives nearby.

#WellingtonOPP investigate @wellingtncounty rd18 collision, between #Fergus & #Elora that will keep road closed most of the day for hydro repairs ^JC pic.twitter.com/3iUjnRyrJj

The road was reopened and power was restored by the late afternoon.

On the HydroOne website, the outage map showed a motor vehicle collision in the area affecting 118 customers.

"In this particular area, it seems like we have a lot of hydro outages," said Culbert. "I don't know why, but it seems to affect us in this area quite a bit. That's why people have a lot of generators and they're going this morning."

A transformer and debris could be seen scattered across the road.

"We don't have city water here, so when the power goes out there isn't any water," said Monique Hannah, who also lives nearby. "You have to hope you have water bottles so you can brush your teeth and wash your face."

Centre Wellington Hydro says the crash has not caused any power outages for its customers.

Provincial police tweeted an update at 12:22 p.m. and said a 34-year-old from East-Garafraxa has been charged with careless driving.

#Wellingtonopp update on road closure on @wellingtncounty Rd 18 #Fergus to #Elora^JC pic.twitter.com/QcZCvg8dgY

Police said there were no injuries.