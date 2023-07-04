Crash halts ION service between Uptown Waterloo and Grand River Hospital

LRT ION trains were not running between Uptown Waterloo and Grand River Hospital for a few hours on Tuesday.

In a tweet posted at 3:25 p.m., Grand River Transit (GRT) said the stoppage is due to a crash and replacement shuttle buses have been deployed.

A spokesperson for Waterloo regional police said they received a report of a collision between an LRT train and a vehicle near King Street South and Allen Street West in Waterloo around 3:30 p.m.

A picture posted to Reddit shows a car with damage to its front end and a scratched-up ION train in the area.

Service between Laurier-Waterloo Park and Willis Way is using only one track in both directions, GRT said.

Riders heading north are being asked to board at Willis Way for travel toward Conestoga.

Trains between Grand River Hospital and Central Station are also only using one track in both directions.

GRT said riders may need to board on the opposite platform at Grand River Hospital.

At around 5:30 p.m., GRT tweeted that the disruption ended.

5:37 PM : The ION light rail service disruption between Willis Way/Waterloo Public Square Station and Grand River Hospital Station has ended. Light rail service will return to the regular schedule shortly.