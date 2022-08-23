Crash in King City sends one to hospital

At least three people are injured following a crash in King City Monday afternoon.

York Regional Police say they received a call for a two-vehicle accident around 3:20 p.m.

It happened near Dufferin and 16th Sideroad.

One person was taken to hospital.

Police say it appears an officer may have been injured in the crash.

York Regional Police’s Major Collision Investigation Unit was called in to investigate.

All affected roads have now re-opened.