Crash in Lambton County sends driver to hospital

OPP are investigating a crash in Lambton County that sent one driver to hospital with minor injuries.

In a tweet posted at 7:38 a.m. Friday, police said the crash occurred at Confederation Line and Camlachie Road at 2:45 a.m.

Confederation Line is closed from Camlachie Road to Kerrigan Road while vehicles are removed.

No other information has been given at this time.

#LambtonOPP is on the scene of a collision, Confederation Li and Camlachie Rd which occurred at 2:45 a.m. One driver in hospital with minor injuries. Confed is closed between Camlachie and Kerrigan while vehicles are removed. ^jb pic.twitter.com/2lwN12W5sF