Crash in Listowel leads to fallen power lines, major road closure
Staff
CTVNewsKitchener.ca
Main Street of Listowel, Ont. Was closed off for several hours as emergency crews dealt with a collision.
Ontario Provincial Police notified the public around 9 p.m. Wednesday that the road was closed in both directions between Maitland Avenue and Tremain Avenue.
They said the crash brought down power lines and that the closure was expected to last several hours.
By 2:30 a.m., the road had reopened.
There is no word yet on the cause of the crash, how many vehicles were involved, or if anyone was injured.
