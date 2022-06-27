iHeartRadio

Crash in Listowel under investigation

A road closed for a crash investigation in Listowel, Ont. (Adam Marsh/CTV Kitchener) (June 27, 2022)

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a crash in Listowel.

Officials tweeted that it happened Sunday night on Perth Road 86 between Road 147 and Road 153.

The roadway was closed following the crash.

There is no word yet from officials on the severity of any potential injuries sustained during the collision.

