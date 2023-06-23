Crash in London, Ont.’s south end sends vehicle into farmer’s field

No injuries were reported after a collision that left significant damage to two vehicles Friday afternoon in the city’s south end.

Emergency responders attended the scene around 2:30 p.m. on Highway 4, just north of the 401 exchange.

An SUV was seen with significant damage to its rear end, while a pickup truck with front end damage was resting in a field about 50 metres from the road in a farmer’s field.

No details regarding the cause of the collision or if any charges were laid have been revealed.