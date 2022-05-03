iHeartRadio

Crash in North Dumfries causes scene on highway

Emergency crews on scene of a crash in North Dumfries. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener) (May 2, 2022)

A crash on a highway in North Dumfries Monday night prompted an emergency response.

Crews were at the scene on Hwy. 8 near McLean Road just after 11 p.m. attending to a single-vehicle crash.

The vehicle could be seen in the ditch with its airbags deployed.

It's not yet clear if anyone was injured. No roads were closed.

