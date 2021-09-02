Crash in North Dumfries sends four people to hospital

Four people have been sent to hospital, including two with serious injuries, following a two vehicle crash in North Dumfries.

Waterloo regional police said the injuries are serious but non-life-threatening.

Officials first tweeted about the crash just before 11 a.m. Thursday.

Trussler Road was closed between Township Road 14 and Oxford Waterloo Road and Roseville Road was closed from Trussler Road and Northumberland Street. All roads reopened at 2:30 p.m.

A police spokesperson said a pickup truck with three occupants was travelling southbound on Trussler Road when it lost control and veered into path of a minivan driving north. There was one occupant in the van, police said.

After colliding with the van, police said the truck rolled on its side and landed inside a farmer's field.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing and charges are pending.

