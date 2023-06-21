Crash in Oakville, Ont. leaves 24-year-old motorcyclist dead
A 24-year-old motorcyclist has died following a collision in Oakville, Ont. on Wednesday morning.
It happened at the intersection of Dundas Street West and Hospital Gate just before 11 a.m., and involved a red Ducati motorcycle and a black Acura, according to Halton Police.
“Despite lifesaving efforts, the rider of the motorcycle, a 24 year old Milton resident, was pronounced dead at hospital,” police said in a press release.
No other injuries were reported.
Roads in the area were closed briefly on Wednesday afternoon, but have since reopened.
“The Collision Reconstruction Unit attended the scene and has taken carriage of the investigation,” the release read.
“Any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police are requested to contact the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 905-825-4747 ext. 5065.”
Dundas Street West and Hospital Gate have been reopened.— Halton Police (@HaltonPolice) June 21, 2023
