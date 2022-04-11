Crash in Oro-Medonte sends two to hospital

A crash in Oro-Medonte on Sunday sends two people to hospital.

According to Orillia OPP, a tractor-trailer and passenger vehicle collided on Highway 11 north of line 13 at around 10:30 p.m.

Police say two people were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The northbound lanes were closed for several hours after police said there was extensive damage to the guardrail.

A 20-year-old man has since been charged with careless driving, police say.

OPP is asking anyone with information about the collision to call Orillia OPP or Crime Stoppers.