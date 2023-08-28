iHeartRadio

Crash in Shelburne, Ont. sends 2 to trauma centre


A motor vehicle crash in Shelburne, Ont., on Monday, Aug. 28, sent two people to a local trauma centre. (Courtesy/Dufferin OPP)

Two people have been taken to a local trauma centre following a collision in Shelburne, Ont. Monday.

Dufferin OPP responded to the crash in the Main Street area sometime around 7 a.m.

At the time of the collision, Main Street between County Road 124 and Simon Street was shut down for investigation.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area.

