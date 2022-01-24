Crash in south London, travel advisories in effect from Environment Canada
A serious motor vehicle crash in south London, Ont. is being investigated by police.
The crash was reported around 2:50 p.m. with emergency crews responding to the area of Highbury Avenue and Westminster Drive
According to police, one driver was transported to hospital by paramedic services.
Highbury Avenue between Westminster and Scotland drives is now open in both directions after being closed for a few hours.
Winter weather travel advisory and snow squall warnings in effect
The agency says snow squalls could cause slick road conditions and poor visibility.
Wingham - Blyth - Northern Huron County and Grey-Bruce are under a snow squall warning.
Wingham - Blyth - Northern Huron County is also under a winter weather travel advisory.
Motorists should always drive according to the conditions.
— With files from CTV London's Matt Thompson
