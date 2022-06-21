Crash in Timmins causing power outage near Bruce Avenue interchange
A motor vehicle collision near the Bruce Avenue interchange in Timmins early Tuesday morning has caused a power outage, police say.
According to Hydro One, more than 1,600 customers are affected by the outage in the eastern part of the city and the estimated restoration time is 9:30 a.m.
As police continue to investigate the crash, they are asking any witnesses to come forward with information.
Detors are set up and are expected to last through the morning, Timmins Police Service said in a news release.
"Westbound traffic on Highway 101 leaving South Porcupine will be re-routed to Legion Drive to continue west on Goldmine Road -- colloquially – 'the back road'," police said.
"Eastbound traffic on Hwy 101 will be re-routed to take Bruce Avenue to Main or Crawford to resume proceeding east."
No word on how many vehicles are involved in the crash or if any injuries have been reported.
More information to follow as it becomes available.
