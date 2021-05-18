Crash in west Edmonton sends woman to hospital

One woman was sent to hospital with what “appears to be non-life-threatening” injuries after a crash in west Edmonton Tuesday, according to police.

EPS received a report about a collision involving two vehicles around 2:35 p.m. at 153 Street and 93 Avenue.

One area resident said there was another crash about six earlier that has a similar result, she attributed it to people not obeying yield signs, possibly because the sign isn’t visible enough.

“They don’t understand that they have to slow down,” said Marvel Taekema. “You need a 4-way stop here on each of the corners because they don’t slow down.

“This is residential and the cars shouldn’t be damaged as much as they are if they’re going the slower speed.”

Police did not say if charges were pending or what may have caused the crash.