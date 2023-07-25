iHeartRadio

Crash injures one in city’s west end


Emergency crews attended the scene of a two-vehicle crash at Oxford Street West and Juniper Street on July 25, 2023. (Source: London Fire Department/Twitter)

Emergency crews attended the scene of a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened at Oxford Street West and Juniper Street, closing two eastbound lanes for a period of time.

The London Fire Department said one person was taken to hospital for their injuries. They’ve since cleared the scene and reopened one lane of traffic.

