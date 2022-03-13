Crash into hydro pole causes partial closure of major Cambridge road
CTV News Kitchener Multimedia Journalist
Chris Thomson
A collision into a hydro pole in Cambridge has caused a major road to be partially closed off.
Waterloo regional police tweeted around 10:30 a.m. Sunday there had been a crash on George Street North.
Hydro crews were on scene repairing the pole, while a car with significant damage to the front could be seen being towed away.
Officials say George Street will be closed in both directions from Blair Road to Sunset Boulevard for an investigation.
There is no word yet on the cause of the crash, how many were involved, if anyone was injured, or when the road will reopen.
