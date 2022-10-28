Crash into hydro pole causes power outage to several Barrie residents

Crews are working to restore power to a Barrie neighbourhood after a single vehicle crashed into a hydro pole Friday afternoon.

Police say no one was injured when a vehicle crashed on Essa Road.

A spokesperson from Alectra says the collision caused the transformer to hang from the pole, which will need replacing.

Crews expect the repairs to take between four to six hours.

The power outage may impact customers in the areas of Essa Road, Innisfil and Anne streets.

It's unclear what caused the crash or if any charges will be laid.