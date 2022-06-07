Crash into Seine River Bridge leaves Manitoba man dead

A Manitoba man is dead after he crashed his car into the Seine River Bridge over the weekend.

Around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, RCMP officers were called to the crash at the bridge on Provincial Road (PR) 210, south of PR 207, in the RM of Ste. Anne.

The RCMP’s investigation has determined that the man was driving his SUV northbound on PR 210 when he crashed into the Seine River Bridge. Police said the SUV ended up going into a ditch, where it rolled.

The 48-year-old man driving the SUV, who was the only person in the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.

RCMP officers continue to investigate the incident.