Crash investigation closes Sarnia, Ont. roadway

Sarnia, Ont. police had a section of Blackwell Road closed most of Saturday for an investigation into a single-vehicle collision.

Officials said Blackwell was closed between Telfer Road and Blackwell Sideroad to both vehicles and pedestrians as the Sarnia Police Service Traffic Division was on scene investigating.

The roadway reopened shotly before 5:15 p.m.

No details have been released on the severity of the crash or any injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-344-8861 Ext. 6203