Crash investigation underway in Kitchener

The Waterloo Regional Police Service is flying a drone Monday afternoon to assist in a collision investigation at a Kitchener intersection.

Emergency crews were on scene at Greenbrook Drive and Westmount Road East shortly after 4:30 p.m.

Police are warning drivers about "significant delays" in the area.

Police have not yet provided details about the circumstances of the collision, but CTV News cameras saw a bicycle with a bent wheel at the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.