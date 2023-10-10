Crash investigation underway in South Simcoe with police asking for the public's help

Police are investigating after two people were injured in a collision with a hydro pole, a fire hydrant and parked cars in Bradford West Gwillimbury.

South Simcoe police are appealing to the public for help with the investigation into the crash that happened Monday around 11:30 p.m. on Holland Street West.

According to police, two injured occupants were outside of the blue BMW at the crash scene near Church Street when officers arrived.

An 18-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man, both from Newmarket, were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Holland Street was closed in both directions for over four hours while crews repaired the power lines, the damaged pole and the fire hydrant.

The area has since reopened.

Police say no charges have been laid as the investigation continues into what caused the collision.

Anyone who witnessed the car, driver or the collision or has dash cam footage that could help in the investigation is encouraged to contact the investigating officer at 905-775-3311, 705-436-2141, ext. 1441 or via email.