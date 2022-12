Section of Highway 401 closed, up to 100 vehicles involved in crashes: OPP

Winter travel woes are getting worse as the region continues getting battered by a winter storm ahead of the holiday weekend, with OPP making the call to close a large portion of Highway 401 between London and Chatham-Kent due to multiple crashes.

According to a press release from Elgin County OPP, the eastbound and westbound lanes of Highway 401 from Tilbury, Ont. to Colonel Talbot Road, south of London, Ont. is closed following “numerous collisions.”

Police said one individual has been transported to hospital with serious injuries, and of the other individuals involved, only minor injuries have been reported.

It is unknown the full extent of the number of vehicles involved in collisions on the section of highway.

OPP add that the highway will remain closed for an “undetermined amount of time” but that updates will be provided as they become available.

Earlier Friday afternoon, OPP said up to 100 vehicles were involved in crashes along Highway 401 in the Windsor to London corridor.

Elgin County OPP first tweeted about a section of Highway 401 near Tilbury, Ont., that was closed Friday morning after a crash involving 12 vehicles.

“The OPP is urging members of the public to avoid travelling on the roadways unless necessary,” the release reads.

VIDEO: I spoke with a longtime tow truck driver (and his towing passenger) as they stopped at the Tilbury OnRoute while navigating the dangerous road conditions in southwestern Ontario.



Rick Densmore says Friday’s storm has been like nothing he’s seen in 16 years.@CTVWindsor pic.twitter.com/UMuZdN0y1N

— Sanjay Maru (@sanJmaru) December 23, 2022

Other crashes have been reported on Highway 401 at Communication Road near Kent Centre and on the 401 near Kent Bridge Road.

The Municipality of Chatham-Kent declared a Significant Weather Event at 12 p.m. on Friday, due to forecasted and/or observed weather conditions.

“Near zero visibility due to blowing snow in outlying areas has resulted in snowplows being pulled from service temporarily,” said Ryan Brown, Chatham-Kent public works director. “We will continue to assess the situation.”

Chris Case, Chatham-Kent Chief of Fire and Emergency Services, said police, fire, and EMS crews are fully involved in extricating victims in several motor vehicle accidents.

“The situation is deteriorating," said Case. "We’re trying to get people safely out of their vehicles and provide medical assistance. We don’t need anyone to venture onto the roads and create more incidents. Please stay home.”

OPP also closed the 401 in both directions at Iona Road and Currie Road in Dutton-Dunwich. Emergency crews are on scene in the westbound lanes for a multiple tractor trailer and vehicle collision.

OPP say they are responding to numerous collisions throughout the region due to the extremely poor visibility, weather and road conditions are being reported across the county and beyond.

Police say the white out conditions at the scene make visibility next to zero and the crashes are definitely a pile-up situation. One vehicle, crashing into the next, etc.

Seriously, if YOU don't need to travel, please STAY HOME. #OPP urging drivers to stay off the roads. #WinterStorm causing zero visibility, slick roadways,and downed trees. Please DO NOT call 911 for road or weather conditions. @511ONWest. #ONStorm @NorfolkCountyCA #NorfolkOPP ^es pic.twitter.com/d1iZPwBDYz

— OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) December 23, 2022

Officers say if it is not absolutely essential, stay home and stay off the roads.

WATCH: Visibility on the roads today — especially in the Tilbury area — is EXTREMELY low.



I was driving on the 401 and had to turn back toward Windsor by using a side road (shown in this clip). It was far too dangerous to keep going.@CTVWindsor pic.twitter.com/tB7eSZobVL

— Sanjay Maru (@sanJmaru) December 23, 2022