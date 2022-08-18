Crash involving a motorcyclist shuts down portion of Highway 11

Emergency crews are on scene of a serious crash involving a motorcyclist near Washago, according to provincial police.

OPP said the crash happened at Highway 11 and Cooper Falls Road Thursday afternoon.

Orillia OPP tweeted that the northbound lanes of Highway 11 are closed at County Road 169.

There's no word on what caused the crash or when the highway will reopen.

This is a developing story. More information will be released as it becomes available.