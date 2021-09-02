Crash involving a school bus on the Vanier Parkway

The Vanier Parkway east of downtown Ottawa is open again after a collision involving a school bus on the morning commute.

Emergency crews responded to the crash involving a school bus and a car just before 9 a.m. on the Vanier Parkway, between Donald Street and Queen Mary.

Paramedics tell Newstalk 580 CFRA that there are no injuries involving children on the bus.

Ottawa police continue to investigate.