Crash involving dirt bike sends teen to hospital with life-threatening injuries

A teen was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash involving a passenger vehicle and a dirt bike Wednesday evening.

Lambton County OPP along with paramedics and members of the Plympton-Wyoming Fire Department to a collision around 6:15 p.m. on Confederation Line near Fearweather Road.

As a result of the crash, police say the youth riding the dirt bike was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries. They are now in stable conditions and their injuries are no longer life-threatening.

Confederation Line was closed between Plowing Match Road and Fairweather Road until 11 p.m.

Police say no charges have been laid at this time, but the investigation remains ongoing.

