Crash involving dirt bike sends teen to hospital with life-threatening injuries
A teen was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash involving a passenger vehicle and a dirt bike Wednesday evening.
Lambton County OPP along with paramedics and members of the Plympton-Wyoming Fire Department to a collision around 6:15 p.m. on Confederation Line near Fearweather Road.
As a result of the crash, police say the youth riding the dirt bike was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries. They are now in stable conditions and their injuries are no longer life-threatening.
Confederation Line was closed between Plowing Match Road and Fairweather Road until 11 p.m.
Police say no charges have been laid at this time, but the investigation remains ongoing.
If you have information on this event or any other crime activity in the area, contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or *OPP (677) on your mobile phone. To remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or submit a tip online at www.sarnialambtoncrimestoppers.org
