Crash involving dump truck in Springwater sends one to hospital

Emergency crews attend the scene of a two-vehicle collision in Springwater Township, Ont., on Tues., Sept. 14, 2021 (OPP_CR/Twitter)

Simcoe County paramedics took one person to the hospital after a crash in Springwater.

The collision involving an SUV and dump truck happened on Wilson Drive between Highway 26 and Snow Valley Road on Tuesday morning.

Police closed the area to motorists for the cleanup and investigation.

The injured person's condition is not known at this time.

