Crash involving four transport trucks closes section of 401 in Tilbury

The westbound lanes of Highway 401 near Tilbury are closed due to a crash involving four transport trucks, OPP say.

Police say the lanes are closed near the Tilbury OnRoute.

One person has been taken to the hospital with minor injuries “as a precaution” police say.

