Crash involving hydro lines cut power to parts of London

A collision that saw a vehicle tangled in hydro lines caused power outages to parts of London, Ont. on Friday.

The crash happened at Pond Mills Road and Bradley Avenue around 1:30 p.m. It involved what appeared to be a hydrovac truck and sparked a small fire.

Nancy Hutton with London Hydro says the crash took down four hydro poles and three feeder lines.

Initially 8,000 people lost power. As of 3 p.m. that was down to 2,800 people and by early evening down to 500, with all power expected to be restored by around 10 or 11 p.m.

Power was out briefly for parts of the London Health Sciences Centre but it was quickly restored.

The intersection remained closed in all directions into the evening, with drivers being asked to avoid the area.

No injuries were reported.

- With files from CTV News London's Nick Paparella

