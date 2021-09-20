Crash involving light post snarls traffic in south London
CTV News London Reporter
Gerry Dewan
A relatively minor collision caused some major headaches for commuters Monday morning.
Police say a truck hit a light standard at the intersection of Wonderland Road and Springbank Drive.
The light standard was on the median separating the north and southbound lanes of Wonderland.
It toppled onto a service van and resulted in the closure of the northbound lanes of Wonderland while also slowing traffic in the southbound lanes.
No one was injured in the crash, which happened around 10:30 a.m.
The lane closures were needed to allow for repairs of the light standard.
-
Langdon, Alta. bar closes dine-in service following threats, will offer takeout insteadThe Firehouse Bar & Grill in Langdon, Alta. has closed to the public following threats — both in person and online — directed at staff and ownership following an announcement it would bring in the restrictions exemption program, now called a vaccine passport.
-
E-bike rider charged with being impaired after collisionAn E-bike rider faces an impaired driving charge after a collision in Orangeville that sent the rider to the hospital.
-
Few complaints about voting in first pandemic federal electionDespite some obvious challenges, Canada's first national pandemic election seems to have gone pretty well around Atlantic Canada.
-
Two charged with 2nd-degree murder in Prince Albert deathPrince Albert police have charged a man and woman with second-degree murder.
-
Special prosecutor appointed to assist RCMP investigation of Surrey mayor's complaintThe BC Prosecution Service has announced the appointment of a special prosecutor to assist the RCMP in its investigation of a complaint by Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum.
-
Two former Ontario employees charged after allegedly defrauding government of millions from COVID-19 relief fundTwo former provincial employees alleged to have defrauded millions from the Ontario government’s COVID-19 relief funds have been criminally charged by police following a year-long investigation.
-
Oilers to recognize Joey Moss, Kevin Lowe ahead of upcoming seasonTwo long-standing members of the Edmonton Oilers will be honoured during a special series of celebrations in the team’s upcoming season.
-
2021 Calgary election: 29 mayoral candidates, 101 running for councilNominations for Calgary's 2021 election closed at noon on Monday.
-
Man arrested after shot fired in Lethbridge Monday afternoonOne person is under arrest after a shot was fired Monday afternoon in Lethbridge.