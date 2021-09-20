Crash involving light post snarls traffic in south London

A relatively minor collision caused some major headaches for commuters Monday morning.

Police say a truck hit a light standard at the intersection of Wonderland Road and Springbank Drive.

The light standard was on the median separating the north and southbound lanes of Wonderland.

It toppled onto a service van and resulted in the closure of the northbound lanes of Wonderland while also slowing traffic in the southbound lanes.

No one was injured in the crash, which happened around 10:30 a.m.

The lane closures were needed to allow for repairs of the light standard.