Crash involving LRT train and vehicle in Kitchener

An ION train and a car were involved in a collision that temporarily halted LRT service in Kitchener on Thursday.

The crash happened at around 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of Mount Hope Street and King Street West, close to Grand River Hospital.

The Kitchener Fire Department and paramedics responded to the scene, where visible damage was noted on the driver's side of the car and the front right side of the train.

According to Waterloo Regional Police Service, there did not appear to be any serious injuries.

Grand River Transit announced via social media that normal LRT service resumed around 7:45 p.m. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

