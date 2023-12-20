Crash involving motorcycle closes part of Highway 3 in Lethbridge

Emergency crews responded to a crash involving a motorcycle on the outskirts of Lethbridge on Wednesday evening.

Lethbridge police, fire crews and EMS were on the scene of Highway 3 and 43rd Street around 7 p.m. due to a crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle, according to a Lethbridge Police Service news release.

Police did not specify what kind of vehicle was involved.

Westbound traffic on Highway 3 was diverted onto 43rd Street North.

Police said the westbound lanes would be closed for an undetermined amount of time.

The public was asked to avoid the area.

No further details were provided by police.