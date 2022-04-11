Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in downtown Kitchener
A 31-year-old Kitchener woman has been transported to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle at a downtown intersection.
In a media release, Waterloo regional police said emergency services responded to the area of Queen Street South and Courtland Avenue East in Kitchener around 10:35 a.m. on Monday.
Police say a driver was traveling west on Queen Street South when she turned left on Courtland Avenue East. She failed to see the pedestrian at the crosswalk and struck her.
The driver, a 79-year-old woman from Oxford County, is charged with careless driving causing bodily harm.
Police are asking anyone with information about the incident or dash camera footage to contact them at 519-570-9777 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
