Police investigating crash involving pedestrian in Kitchener
Staff
CTVNewsKitchener.ca
Police have reopened Weber Street South near Guelph Street in Kitchener, after a crash involving a pedestrian Friday afternoon.
Const. Andre Johnson said a 53-year-old man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Officers were called to the scene shortly before 4 p.m. Firefighters and paramedics also responded.
The investigation is ongoing and police are asking anyone with information to contact the traffic services unit at 519-570-9777 ext. 8856 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
