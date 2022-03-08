Crash involving pedestrian leads to gas leak in Grande Prairie: RCMP

Grande Prairie RCMP were called to a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian Tuesday afternoon.

The collision occurred near 100 Street and 100 Avenue in Grande Prairie with RCMP, fire and emergency medical services all responding to the scene.

As a result of the crash, police said there’s a gas leak and ATCO is on site working to repair it.

According to police, the repairs are expected to take several hours and motorists should expect delays.

Southbound traffic is down to one lane between 99 Avenue and 100 Avenue.

RCMP have not provided an update on injuries at this time.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.