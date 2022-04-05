Crash involving pedestrian sends one man to hospital, forces road closures

A crash involving a pedestrian forced road closures in Winnipeg on Tuesday morning and sent one person to the hospital.

According to the Winnipeg Police Service, a pedestrian was hit by a car around 6:30 a.m. at the intersection of Lagimodiere Boulevard and Maginot Street.

One man was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The driver met with police and has been identified.

Police ask those driving in the area to choose an alternate route as they expect southbound road closures to continue.

The traffic division is investigating and ask anyone with information to call 204-986-7085.