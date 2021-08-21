iHeartRadio

Crash involving pedestrian under investigation in Guelph

Guelph police at the scene of a crash they say involved a pedestrian. (Johnny Mazza/CTV Kitchener) (Aug. 21, 2021)

Guelph police are investigating a serious collision they say involved a pedestrian.

Officials tweeted about the incident at the intersection of Eramosa Road and Stevenson Street around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday.

The intersection and roads leading to it are expected to be closed for several hours. Residents are asked to avoid the area.

Police say more details will be announced at a later time.

12