Crash involving pedestrian under investigation in Woolwich

Waterloo regional police are warning motorists to expect road closures in the area of Katherine Street and Sawmill Road in Woolwich Township after a crash involving a pedestrian.

In a tweet posted at 5 p.m. on Thursday, police said officers were on scene investigating.

No details have been released about any potential injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

