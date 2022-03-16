Crash involving school bus briefly closes Manitoba highway; RCMP

A school bus carrying children was involved in a multi-vehicle crash near La Salle, Man. Wednesday morning.

RCMP in Headingley responded to the crash at 8:40 a.m. on Highway 330. RCMP said multiple vehicles were involved, including the school bus.

Mounties said none of the children were injured, and they were taken to school by another bus.

Other people involved in the crash were injured, but RCMP said the injuries were minor. Highway 330 from the Perimeter Highway to La Salle was closed as the scene was cleared.

RCMP believe fog and road conditions are believed to be factors in the crash.