Crash involving school bus briefly closes Manitoba highway; RCMP
CTVNewsWinnipeg.ca Supervising News Producer - Digital
Charles Lefebvre
A school bus carrying children was involved in a multi-vehicle crash near La Salle, Man. Wednesday morning.
RCMP in Headingley responded to the crash at 8:40 a.m. on Highway 330. RCMP said multiple vehicles were involved, including the school bus.
Mounties said none of the children were injured, and they were taken to school by another bus.
Other people involved in the crash were injured, but RCMP said the injuries were minor. Highway 330 from the Perimeter Highway to La Salle was closed as the scene was cleared.
RCMP believe fog and road conditions are believed to be factors in the crash.
-
-
'It was a pretty exciting and happy event': Paramedics deliver baby on Highway 21A Sherwood Park couple welcomed their newest addition on the side of Highway 21 with the help of local paramedics.
-
Sudbury-area carpenter union receives federal fundingWith the continuing skilled tradesperson shortage, the federal government is providing funding to aid in northern training opportunities.
-
N.L. looks to rename Colonial Building in St. John's as part of reconciliation effortAs Newfoundland and Labrador considers a name change for its historic Colonial Building in downtown St. John's, an Indigenous leader in the province says it's an opportunity to revisit the province's Confederation with Canada.
-
Canadian Pacific Railway issues 72-hour lockout notice on Teamsters CanadaClose to 3,000 employees of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. could be off the job early Sunday morning.
-
Police seek man who dropped off ‘offensive’ package at Kitchener homeThe Special Victims Unit of the Waterloo Regional Police Service is investigating after a man dropped off an unwanted package at an Admiral Road home in Kitchener.
-
'Have patience': B.C. staycations more expensive as travel rules ease during staffing crunchIndustry insiders are urging British Columbians to be patient and brace for sticker shock as the hospitality and travel industries prepare for an influx of visitors once the federal government eases pandemic restrictions.
-
Manitoba government looking to change legislation for drivers and insurersManitobans could soon have an electronic driver's licence as a result of a new bill introduced Wednesday.
-
B.C. releases in-depth data on homelessness, providing 'most accurate' picture of the problem yetFor the first time ever, the B.C. government is releasing detailed information on those who experience homelessness in the province.