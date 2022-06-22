Crash involving school bus closes part of Ray Gibbon Drive in St. Albert

Mounties are asking drivers to avoid part of Ray Gibbon Drive after a collision involving a school bus on Wednesday.

The St. Albert road is closed between McKenney Avenue and Giroux Road and police are redirecting traffic.

RCMP are investigating the crash.

The bus did not have students on board at the time and collided with a piece of heavy equipment as it was headed back to the yard, Cunningham Transport told CTV News.

The bus driver was not injured, the company added.

Occupational Health & Safety sent an investigator to the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP at 780-458-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.