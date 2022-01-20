Two students, driver injured in crash involving school bus
Two children and a school bus driver were taken to hospital Thursday after a serious crash in Perth County.
A school bus and commercial vehicle collided just before 3 p.m. at Perth Road 107 and Line 45, west of Wellesley.
Ornge said one teenager had critical injuries and was airlifted to a London hospital.
Bill Hunter, the Fire Chief for Perth East, told CTV News the bus driver and another student were transported to a local hospital by land ambulance.
Perth Road 107 remains closed at Line 47, Line 45 and Line 43.
No word on when they are expected to reopen.
OPP are asking drivers to avoid the area.
Your @PEFD_WPFD #Shakespeare & #Milverton firefighters responded to a 2 vehicle collision...school bus & a transport truck. 3 patients transported to hospital. Rd 107 is closed between Line 43 & 47 for @OPP_WR investigation. (Vid credit @GregAnkenmann ) pic.twitter.com/s9rRIPP3EO— William R. Hunter (@ChiefBillHunter) January 20, 2022
