iHeartRadio

Crash involving scooter, car closes part of 100 Avenue in west end

image.jpg

The eastbound lanes of 100 Avenue were closed at 170 Street after a crash involving a car and a scooter late Friday morning.

The driver of the scooter, a 65-year-old man, was taken to hospital in unknown condition, CTV News was told on scene.

The Edmonton Police Service was on scene investigating.

12