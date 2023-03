One person killed, another seriously injured in Wilmot Township crash

A 70-year-old woman injured in a two-vehicle crash this morning in Wilmot Township has died.

In an email to CTV News at 1:55 p.m., Waterloo regional police said the other driver involved remains in hospital with life-threatening injuries.

According to police, they got a call about the crash at around 7:30 a.m. Thursday. Police, fire and paramedics responded to the scene.

Two drivers were taken to out-of-region hospitals with life-threatening injuries – one of them had to be transported by air ambulance.

“We’re conducting an extensive field investigation. We’ll be following up with witnesses and other parties to determine the cause of the collision,” Staff Sgt. Scott Griffiths with Waterloo regional police told CTV News Thursday morning.

In a tweet posted at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Waterloo regional police said the intersection of Carmel-Koch Road and Nafziger Road was closed due to the crash.

In an 8:28 a.m. tweet, police said several other roads had also been closed.

Just before 2:30 p.m., police said on Twitter that all roads had been reopened.

“I anticipate that the collision investigation here in the field will take several hours. We have more investigative resources arriving on scene. Once those are clear, the road will be re-opened,” Sgt. Griffiths said.

UPDATE:



All roadways have now re-opened after being closed for several hours for a collision investigation.



- Berlett's & Nafiziger

- Wilmot-Easthope & Carmel-Koch

- Wilby & Nafiziger

- Sandhills & Carmel-Koch https://t.co/UZ6dqjcc4M pic.twitter.com/TmiIVwrJ2I

— Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) March 30, 2023