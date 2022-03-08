Crash involving snowplows, tractor-trailer shuts down portion of Hwy 400

A three-vehicle crash involving two snowplows and a tractor-trailer shut down a portion of Highway 400 early Tuesday morning.

Police said crews were called to Highway 400 at Innisfil Beach Road at 2 a.m. after a tractor-trailer sideswiped two snowplows.

The tractor-trailer, which typically transports gasoline, was empty at the time.

The highway was closed for several hours as crews worked to remove the vehicles blocking the southbound lanes.

One of the snowplow drivers sustained minor injuries.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was charged with careless driving, according to OPP.