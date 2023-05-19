Crash involving SUV, mobility scooter seriously injures senior
CTVNews.ca Barrie Digital Producer
Kim Phillips
One person has been taken to the hospital following a collision involving a mobility scooter and sport utility vehicle in Muskoka.
Provincial police say the incident happened Friday morning at the intersection of Winewood Avenue and Muskoka Road North in Gravenhurst.
Police say an 82-year-old man suffered serious injuries.
Eastbound Winewood Avenue is expected to be closed for several hours at Muskoka Road north for the investigation.
Police urge witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage to contact the authorities.
There is no word on any charges at this time.
