Crash involving taxi snarls traffic in central Barrie
CTVNews.ca Barrie Senior Producer
Justin Rydell
Traffic was brought to a halt in central Barrie after a crash at Anne Street and Essa Road Wednesday.
It happened shortly after 1 p.m. involving a taxi and another vehicle.
Barrie police responded with Simcoe County Paramedics and the Barrie Fire Department.
Traffic in the area was delayed as emergency crews pieced together what had happened.
Police have provided limited details to CTV News about the circumstances leading up to the crash and if any charges will be laid.
